The Elite Say Farewell After ROH Final Battle Ends

– The Elite said farewell to the ROH crowd after ROH Final Battle went off the air. PWInsider has details, as you can see below:

After the match, The Bucks and SCU recovered. The crowd chanted for each team and then chanted “Please don’t go.”

There was a huge “Be Be Elite” chant for the Bucks.

All four saluted the crowd. Kazarian bowed to the fans.

Nick Jackson took the mic and said The Hammerstein is his favorite arena to wrestle in. Matt took the mic as Scurll, Cody, Page joined them. Matt said this wasn’t going to be some emotional farewell speech of “anything like that.” He said he and Nick started in ROH over ten years ago and asked the fans if they could believe that. He said the last two year run has been the best time of his life. He thanked Cary Silkin and hugged him and said without him, none of this would be possible.

Matt said that he wanted to tell everyone in the ring that he loved them from the bottom of his heart. The crowd chanted for The Elite.

Matt thanked Joe Koff and Greg Gilliend, saying that without them, he wouldn’t be the man or wrestler he is today. He said that without everyone they worked with and the fans, they are the Elite. He said the timer is running and what’s going to happen, who knows. He told fans to perhaps watch their YouTube series.

The fans chanted “All or Nothing.”

Matt said that they would be back in NYC and they would see the fans then.

Everyone raised each others’ hands in the ring and embraced.