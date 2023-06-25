Elix Skipper Backstage at Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (Photo)

In a post on Twitter, Frankie Kazarian revealed that Elix Skipper is backstage at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Atlanta. Skipper appears to be visiting, as he took a photo with Kazarian and the Motor City Machine Guns. Skipper hasn’t wrestled since 2009, when he wrestled Seth Rollins at NWA No Limits.

Kazarian wrote: “X-Division OG’s. So wonderful to see and visit my friend Elix Skipper today.”