Emily Jaye Looks Back On Teaming With Heath In XWW

Emily Jaye got the chance to team up with Heath at an XWW show earlier this year, and she recently reflected on the experience. Jaye spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp over WrestleCade weekend and spoke about the match with Heath, who she has formed a bond with during her time in the ring. You can see the highlights below:

On how the match appened: “So there’s this promotion in North Carolina called XWW. Absolutely great. They started bringing Heath in a lot so I threw the idea out to him and I was like, ‘Hey, if you’re down, can I have my dream match?’ and he goes, ‘What’s your dream match?’ and I said. ‘I want to tag with Heath. I don’t care who it’s against. I just want to tag with him.’ It kept getting like pushed back and pushed back, but it was supposed to happen in June and then it didn’t happen and then it was supposed to happen in July and then it didn’t happen and then it finally happened in August.”

On teaming with Heath: “That was the most emotional match I think I’ve ever had. Because it was like a comedy match, honestly. I just got beat up the entire time and he got that big hot tag. I was like, ‘Okay.’ But when we got to the back, I cried in the ring ‘cause he hugged me and I’m a very emotional person. I’m a very emotional person and being able to have that moment with him meant the world and more to me. ‘Cause he has done more for me than almost anybody. That man is truly my dad. Not my actual dad, but he is my dad. Like, protects me no matter what.”