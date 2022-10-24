Encore Performances Announced For The Last Match, Featuring Matt Cardona

A press release has been sent out announcing two encore performances of The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical. They will both happen on November 14 at 2:30 and 7:30 PM, respectively, at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ.

The full cast of The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical will return for two encore performances of The Pro Wrestling concert event will be returning November 14th, 2022 2:30 and 7:30pm at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ.

After two sold out shows Sept 26th, Producer Jeremiah James is quoted as saying “The response by the Wrestling and Theater communities was frankly humbling. We were so grateful to everyone who came out to support this never attempted one of a kind show! So when we were approached by Jersey City Theater Center about possible encore performances, we jumped at the chance to deliver this to the fans! Then it was just about seeing if we could get the team together again. Once everyone said yes we were a go! So we are coming back to Jersey City for two more shows!”

The concept album, performed by Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino, Matt Cardona and More is on all streaming services, as is the first music video, “When It All Falls Down.”

As previously announced, international recording artist and Tony-nominated theatre star Ramin Karimloo will star in the lead role of Ben Vengeance. Broadway favorite and TikTok sensation Amber Ardolino will dazzle as The Fabulous Miss Jenny, and pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona will bring the heat as Alexander Swagger.

Rounding out the cast is Sylvana Joyce as The Super Fan, Liz McCartney as The Mother, Jason Simon as The Surgeon/Son of Stalin, James Michael Reilly as The Boss, Larissa Klinger as Scarlett Sublime, Joe Dellger as Strutting Jimmy Sutton, Sam Zeller as Sam The Barbarian, Ryan Gregory Thurman as The Cannon Ball, and pro wrestlers Brandon Scot??t as Johnny Nobody, Tina San Antonio, and Vicious Vicki.

The show is directed by Jeremiah James, Associate Direction and Wrestling Consultation by Phil Blechman, and Pro Wrestling Training and Choreography by Bull James and Afa Anoa’i Jr.

Billed as an immersive Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical, The Last Match tells the story of Ben Vengeance – professional wrestling’s biggest star – on the night of his last match. With the weight of his legacy, the future of the wrestling organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife, Jenny – a wrestling star in her own right – on his shoulders, the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset.

The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling – chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn’t your grandparent’s typical musical … unless your grandparents are total rock stars!

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical

Features

Book and Lyrics by Jason Huza

Book Music and Lyrics by Sylvana Joyce and C. Robert Smith

Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James

Script Consultation former WWE Writer Phil Blechman

The Last Match is being developed in conjunction with the Jersey City Theater Center (https://jctcenter.org) and is produced by Jeremiah James and Rachael Murray.

About:

Where: “WHITE EAGLE HALL” 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Show:2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Tickets: $25.00

Producing Team: Rachael Murray, Jeremiah James

Tommy Fierro, Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling (ISPW)

For more information on The Last Match, visit www.thelastmatchmusical.com

Follow @thelastmatchmusical on Instagram and TikTok