Enzo Amore Kicked Off Plane For Refusing Not to Vape

– Enzo Amore has done the most Enzo Amore-thing he could think of — getting kicked off a plane for refusing to stop vaping. Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed that Amore was on a plane at JFK Airport in New York City, heading to Los Angeles. When a flight attended told him that he needed to stop vaping on the plan, he refused to comply and reportedly got in a screaming match with the attendant. He was kicked off the plane before it took off.

The site reports that someone on the plane yelled his “How you doing?” catchphrase as he walked off the plane. A rep for Delta Airlines has confirmed the incident took place, though it is not yet clear if any legal action will be taken against him.