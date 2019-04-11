UPDATE: Enzo and Big Cass Not Yet Signed to ROH

UPDATE: As likely as they are to appear for ROH, Enzo and Big Cass are not yet signed with the company. The WON reports that the duo have not yet signed contracts with ROH, and adds that their presence at G1 Supercard was something that “not everyone was on the same page on.”

That said, the two (now known as nZo and caZXL) are expected to appear with the company to follow up on the barricade-jumping segment at the weekend show.

ORIGINAL As we reported this past weekend, former WWE stars Enzo and Big Cass jumped the barricade at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard and got into a fight with both the Briscoes and Bully Ray. The incident wasn’t shown on the PPV broadcast, but it’s still believed that it was a work. It was reported that both wrestlers were indeed working a storyline and will be brought into the the company sooner rather than later. While we wait for their official ROH debut, the two recently cut a promo for new merchandise, which will only be available for ten days.

They also revealed that their new ring names are nZo and caZXL.