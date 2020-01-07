wrestling / News
Eric Angle Pleads Guilty To Role In Steroid Distribution Ring
January 7, 2020 | Posted by
– According to Cleveland.com , Eric Angle plead guilty for his role in an underground group that manufactured and sold steroid on the dark web. Eric is the brother of Kurt Angle and has made appearances on WWE television in the past.
He and two other co-conspirators were set to go to trial, but plead guilty to a drug conspiracy charge and admitted that he bought 721 grams of steroids in liquid form for redistribution.
He will be sentenced in April.
