Eric Bischoff Thinks Charlotte Flair Will Turn Heel Soon

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his belief Charlotte Flair will turn heel soon and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the fans’ reaction to Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair winning the Royal Rumble: “I find it interesting. You know, trying to figure out the psyche of the internet wrestling community is always a fascinating journey into the abyss. [chuckles] But I think it comes down to — I think Raj posted something online that if you booked for the internet wrestling community and to satisfy them, you’d be out of business very quickly. And I think what that says to me, the way I interpret that is, and we’ve always talked about this. You have such a small percentage of the audience that is active online. I’m not talking about casual viewers like me, who check in every once in a while on social media just to see what’s going on and kind of keep their finger on the pulse a little bit. I’m talking about the people that spend six, eight hours a day commenting on professional wrestling, most of whom have accomplished nothing in their lives. Really don’t have much going on personally or professionally, and they’re very quick and very loud to be critical, because that’s how they get their dopamine hit is being negative and critical.

“But unfortunately, that very, very small percentage of the audience tends to make the most noise on social media. So you really can’t — you know, you want to listen to social media a little bit. You know you want to follow the trends, if there’s a trend, certainly. But to try to create an event, or — I hate to use the term book. But creatively, to produce a show like Royal Rumble, and hope that you’re going to make the internet happy? Good freaking luck. And if you do, you’re probably going down the wrong path.”

On his belief Charlotte Flair will turn heel: “I do think there will be a full-blown heel turn for Charlotte. You kind of see that coming in some of her promos and some of the stuff I’ve seen online from her. I think she’s going to embrace her heeldom, which I think will be awesome for her. Because I think she’s a much more natural heel than she is a natural babyface. I think the heel thing will come so easily for her, and she will become so comfortable with it that that will be her destiny.”

