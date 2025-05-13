Eric Bischoff Says He and Hulk Hogan Are Talking To Two Different Streaming Platforms For Real American Freestyle Wrestling

In an interview with the Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Eric Bischoff gave an update on the future of Real American Freestyle Wrestling and said that they are talking to two different streaming platforms. Bischoff and Hulk Hogan announced the new venture last month.

He said: “Well, there’s two answers. In the short term, as a matter of fact as soon as we’re done with this, I have a call with a major platform that everybody would know about and recognize. We may end up there, we may not. We’re going to end up on a platform on August 30th. We’re in discussions, I don’t even want to call them negotiations, we’ll be really straight forward with you on this. We’re in discussions with two different platforms, like I said, one in the next 45 minutes. I’m confident that we’re going to land a steaming opportunity, and it may be cable or broadcast, but time will tell. It’s a challenge in that the exciting thing about creating something new and something that nobody has ever done before is that, you know, if you’re successful it’s a major accomplishment. The downside is, you’ve got to convince somebody, you’ve got to convince a network or platform that your vision is real and that we can execute on it and that we can build on it. Those conversations have gone great and I am not concerned that we won’t have a platform, I’m only concerned with which one it will be and how it will work for us.“