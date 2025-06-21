Eric Bischoff Explains Why The NWO-Themed Show Idea Was Scrapped

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff explained that the original goal was to brand one show as NWO-centric and the other as WCW-centric, but the plan was ultimately abandoned because they could not figure out the logistics in the short time they were given. You can check out some highlights below:

On the original idea of a WCW-NWO war and to make it for NWO Thunder: “Absolutely. Said it right as soon as I started talking about it publicly, particularly when the decision had been made. That was the focus, that was the goal originally.”

On why the idea was scrapped: “[It was scrapped] probably not being able to figure out how to do it. Yeah, how to split the talent up, how to create distinct brand identities, how to actually do it effectively. There were a lot of theories, but we were trying to figure it out schedule-wise, you know, with other commitments, and working it in with pay-per-views, because those things are all planned out in advance. We never figured out the logistics of it, part one. And because we never figured out the framework of it, how it would work, we certainly never got to creative. And at a certain point, I think it was like, f*ck it. Just stay on the treadmill. Just keep doing what we’re doing.”

