Eric Bischoff On Possible Goldberg Retirement Tour, Why He Wouldn’t Touch It As a Promoter

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about Goldberg wanting to do a four-city retirement tour since he didn’t get that retirement match in WWE that Vince McMahon allegedly promised to give him. Bischoff warned that he wouldn’t touch this idea if he were a promoter. You can see some highlights below:

On the potential retirement tour: “Well, I don’t know the details of it, so it’s hard to really have an opinion. Couple of scenarios. One scenario is he’s working with an established credible, well-funded tour promoter. That can execute on that. If that’s the case and Bill’s got a roster of people that he likes being around that like working with Bill and are anxious to do that to her, I think it could be fantastic. Especially going to places like, you know, I’d like. If I could afford it, I’d fly to Jerusalem to see that match. You know what I mean? That’s cool. I like that. Again, if he’s got the right promoter, if it’s really well funded and they’ve managed their expectations. And he’s got the right roster to follow him around the globe. Have at it. If he’s doing it, and I imagine he’s doing it for fun, he may want to take his son. You know on that tour his wife and son and be a part of that one last time.”

On why he wouldn’t get involved: “I think it could be really good. I think it can also be a fucking nightmare. I wouldn’t touch that with a 10-foot pole, but that’s just me, you know Bill, again, it all depends on the critical issue. Is it? Does he have the right promoting partner? Involved with the right promoter and that’s why I said well funded as well inexperience with the right connections. Manage your expectations going into that, because you don’t have, there’s so many variables. There’s a lot of variables you don’t have any control over when you’re promoting here in the United States with the company that you’ve been working with for a long time. There’s always variables. There’s travel, there’s a million things that could go wrong, injuries and creative issues. But once you step away from that and now you’re putting everything in the hands of people that you’ve never worked with before. Just be really, really thorough and be really careful because there’s so many variables you have no control over that can go bad in a hurry.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.