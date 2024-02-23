wrestling / News

Eric Bischoff, Taya Valkyrie & More Comment On AEW Signing Jen Pepperman

February 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jennifer Pepperman AEW Image Credit: AEW

AEW recently brought in Jen Pepperman to be their VP of content development, and a number of people including Eric Bischoff and more took to social media to react. As reported, AEW signed the former WWE creative member to into the executive position and you can see reactions from Bischoff, Taya Valkyrie and others below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Eric Bischoff, Jennifer Pepperman, Taya Valkyrie, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading