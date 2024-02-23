Eric Bischoff, Taya Valkyrie & More Comment On AEW Signing Jen Pepperman

AEW recently brought in Jen Pepperman to be their VP of content development, and a number of people including Eric Bischoff and more took to social media to react. As reported, AEW signed the former WWE creative member to into the executive position and you can see reactions from Bischoff, Taya Valkyrie and others below:

This is OUTSTANDING news! Best news I’ve heard from AEW in a long time. Jen is very talented and could be the missing link! Bravo. https://t.co/L9C22KWtL0 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) February 21, 2024