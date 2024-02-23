wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff, Taya Valkyrie & More Comment On AEW Signing Jen Pepperman
AEW recently brought in Jen Pepperman to be their VP of content development, and a number of people including Eric Bischoff and more took to social media to react. As reported, AEW signed the former WWE creative member to into the executive position and you can see reactions from Bischoff, Taya Valkyrie and others below:
This is OUTSTANDING news! Best news I’ve heard from AEW in a long time. Jen is very talented and could be the missing link! Bravo. https://t.co/L9C22KWtL0
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/vqEU6GsBMP
New #AEW hire announcement for Jen Pepperman. Excited to see what she does. pic.twitter.com/400mGru1Iv
Congrats @JenPepperman! https://t.co/FLqKJwqGRt
