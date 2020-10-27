In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed WCW being concerned about Mick Foley’s hardcore style, Foley’s desire to take huge bumps during his career, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on talking Foley out of jumping off a balcony in Halloween Havoc 1993 match vs. Vader and how it led to his exit from WCW: “That was also the precursor for Cactus Jack leaving WCW. Cactus was becoming not only a danger to himself but in the opinion of WCW legal, was providing a significant amount of litigation exposure because of the things that he wanted to do. It was just over the top. Every week, it was something crazier and crazier and crazier. We couldn’t let it happen. In addition to probably other things – I never talked to Mick about this and maybe we will someday – that was the straw that broke the camel’s back with WCW and Mick. He wanted to become more physical and more violent, bloodier, and more over the top. WCW was going in a different direction.”

On Foley’s desire to take huge bumps during his career: “I know Mick is proud and should be proud of the big moments he had in WWE – coming off the top of the cage in the Hell in a Cell match when he did, the way he did it. It’s not like Mick a 175-pound gymnast. This guy is a big dude. I don’t know how he survived it – I really, really don’t. Mick is a very, very intelligent person – he’s not your average guy when it comes to intelligence. He’s far above average and incredibly intelligent guy. Still, as you said, he had this bizarre dark side that he needed to explore and feed. It was becoming increasingly obvious to WCW – myself included because I was friends with Mick – and it was just like enough is enough. That was it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.