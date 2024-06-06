Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Initially Was Hesitant To Be Part Of Who Killed WCW?

On the latest episode of Wise Choices, Eric Bischoff talked about the docuseries Who Killed WCW on VICE. You can check out some highlights below:

On not wanting to be part of it initially: “I’ll be honest with you, when I first got the phone call I was hesitant to do it, to get involved in another analysis of WCW. Because just about everybody — not just about, everybody that’s approached it from a television point of view thus far has pretty much tried to tell the same story. And they’re living off of the dirtsheet narrative, second, third-hand information. Just a lot of kind of folklore more than anything. Guy Evans came along, wrote a great book about WCW. And I think the producers of Seven Bucks saw that book and said, “Wait a minute, there’s more story to tell.”

On his involvement in the project: “I did have some input in terms of wrangling talent, but I had no input in terms of content. Other than of course, my contribution personally. So I am really hopeful that, as I was told early on in this process, this is going to be a different approach to the WCW story and the end of WCW. It is not going to be, for example, the WWE version. So we’ll see. With The Rock involved and again Brian Gewirtz, so I have a tremendous amount of respect. I’m hopeful.”

