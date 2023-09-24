Eric Taylor Says Working Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Was Welcoming And Fun

Speaking recently with Fightful’s In The Weeds, Eric Taylor shared some details from his experience taking part in Effy’s Big Gay Brunch. According to Taylor, he found the whole event to be extremely entertaining and welcoming. You can find a few highlights from his time working as a competitor and watch the full interview below.

On being backstage as a straight man: “That was definitely something different for me. My sister’s friend from high school lives down in Tampa. He just moved down there, and I told him I was coming down for a show. ‘Come to the show.’ ‘Sure.’ He’s there, and he sees some of the stuff going on before and he’s like, ‘this is interesting.’ ‘Yeah, give it a shot. It’s not your traditional wrestling show, but it’s entertaining as hell.’ He sees it, and he’s like, ‘that was so much fun.’ ‘Cool, you’re not sitting here and judging.’ Some people will come to shows, just regular shows, and be like, ‘this is weird.’ Being in that backstage area, I’m straight, and from what I heard, going through all that, it’s a show to showcase gay performers and LGBTQ performers. I’m backstage and I’m like, ‘I don’t necessarily fit here. I don’t want to step on any toes and be taking spots away from other people.’ Parrow and Odinson were really good. They were so welcoming and so nice to all of us. They were giving and just really good guys. That was a fun experience.”

On his takeaway from the show as a whole: “Getting towards the end of the show, I was like, ‘this is just a bash.’ He named it the right way. Effy, every time I see him, he’s such a nice guy and so pleasant. He has such a presence about him, and I always try to make a point of giving him a hug. I haven’t seen him in a minute, but I love that guy, he’s awesome.”