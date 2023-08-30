Eric Young Auctioning Slammiversary Gear To Help Joe Doering in Cancer Fight

Eric Young is auctioning off his ring gear from his Impact return to benefit Joe Doering as the latter battles brain cancer. Young made his return at Slammiversary, and he announced that he is auctioning his Team Canada gear with proceeds to benefit Doering. You can bid here.

Impact Wrestling wrote on Twitter:

“.@TheEricYoung’s autographed Team Canada gear, worn in the ring during #Slammiversary 2023, is now up for grabs on eBay!

HERE: https://ebay.com/itm/386042156229?hash=item59e1e7d4c5:g:FD8AAOSwYBVk6X~K

Watch the Slammiversary replay on FITE: https://fite.tv/watch/impact-slammiversary-2023/2pcys/"

