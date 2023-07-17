wrestling / News
Eric Young Comments On His Return to Impact Wrestling
As previously reported, Eric Young made his return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary after nearly a year away. It was noted prior to his return that he had asked for his release from WWE, where he was signed without ever appearing on TV. The report noted that he didn’t want to work with Vince McMahon for ‘moral, creative and personal’ reasons.
In a post on Twitter, Young commented on his recent decision to leave WWE for Impact.
He wrote: “This felt good! This felt right! I made a hard choice and there is no doubt in my mind it was the right one!”
