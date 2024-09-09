Eric Young To Host Series Vinyl Obsession on AXS TV

AXS TV has announced that Eric Young will host the series Vinyl Obsession, which returns on October 6.

WRESTLING LEGEND AND MUSIC CONNOISSEUR ERIC YOUNG HOSTS THE AXS TV ORIGINAL SERIES VINYL OBSESSION, RETURNING FOR ITS SECOND SEASON ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 AT 10:30 P.M. ET

Sebastian Bach, Chris Shiflett, Dave Mustaine, John 5, Steve Vai & More Reflect on Their Roots While Selecting the Five Records that Impacted Them Most

Media Screeners for the First Two Episodes are Below

LOS ANGELES (September 9, 2024) – Cruise the aisles of the country’s most legendary record shops, as a star-studded roster of rock icons and entertainers select their top five records of all time in the AXS TV original series Vinyl Obsession—returning for its second season with pro-wrestling standout Eric Young as the new host on Sunday, October 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Vinyl Obsession’s sophomore season finds Young—one of the most decorated athletes in TNA Wrestling history and a lifelong music enthusiast—taking over as host. The two-time TNA World Champion is a self-described lover of music and a passionate record connoisseur, armed with an eclectic collection of more than 2,000 vinyl albums amassed over nearly two decades. When he’s not dominating opponents in the ring, Young enjoys attending concerts in Nashville while continuing to curate the perfect record collection. His diverse taste is both expansive and refined, with records running the gamut from 90s hip hop and classic outlaw country, to hardcore punk, metal, and everything in-between—reflecting a vast range of artists and genres that is just as unique as he is.

“There’s something incredibly special about vinyl records, and the deep and lasting connection that’s forged between them and the listener,” Young said. “I think we really showcased that this season, capturing the enduring impact that each album has had on the icon who selected it. You can see it instantly on their faces, as they transform from a bona fide rock god into that young kid who heard Johnny Cash for the first time on their parents’ radio, or rocked out to Led Zeppelin at a high school party. It’s more than a hobby, it’s an obsession, and I look forward to sharing all of their stories with our viewers.”

Vinyl Obsession provides in-depth access to some of music’s biggest names each week, as two special guests peruse the selections at either Grimey’s in Nashville or The Record Parlour in Los Angeles, in search of the vinyl records that have inspired and influenced them the most. Season two kicks off on October 6 with trailblazing Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine and acclaimed radio personality Bobby Bones, followed by metal mastermind Sebastian Bach and Foo Fighters axeman Chris Shiflett on October 13. Other guests include guitar virtuosos John 5 and Steve Vai, Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, pop superstars Jeff Timmons and Debbie Gibson, and many more.

“Vinyl Obsession is a music lover’s dream come true, giving viewers a rare opportunity to tag along with their favorite artists on the ultimate shopping spree in two of the country’s most iconic record stores,” said Greg Drebin, AXS TV’s Head Of Content And Marketing. “Each of these icons have inspired legions of fans and fellow musicians across the globe, and now we get a fresh and intimate look at the bands and albums that have inspired them. We could not be more pleased to have Eric Young onboard, who is so passionate about music and truly understands the unique nature and appeal of record collecting—giving him rare insight that makes him the perfect host for this deep dive into the world of vinyl.”

Vinyl Obsession Episode Lineup – Sundays at 10:30pE:

Sunday, Oct. 6 (Premiere Episode) – Dave Mustaine and Bobby Bones at Grimey’s

Sunday, Oct. 13 – Chris Shiflett and Sebastian Bach at The Record Parlour

Sunday, Oct. 20 – Melissa Joan Hart and Charles Esten at Grimey’s

Sunday, Oct. 27 – John 5 and Mike Dirnt at The Record Parlour

Sunday, Nov. 3 – Jim Florentine and Gavin Rossdale at The Record Palour

Sunday, Nov. 10 – Steve Vai and Kat Von D at The Record Palour

Sunday, Nov. 17 – Dusty Slay and Marcus Kingat Grimey’s

Sunday, Nov. 24 – Jeff Timmons and Debbie Gibson at The Record Palour