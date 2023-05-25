Eric Young Teases a ‘Big Change Coming’ for Him Soon

– As previously reported, it’s been rumored that Eric Young signed to return to WWE and has been under contract with the WWE as early as last November. Young has yet to appear onscreen with WWE again. However, yesterday, Young posted a tweet teasing what’s next for him.

He wrote, “Time to work!!!! When the world hands you lemons…… we’ll you know the rest! See you all again real soon! BIG CHANGE COMING!!!” The tweet also includes a photo of a tablet with a blank document on its screen. You can view his tweet below: