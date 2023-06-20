Erick Redbeard Doesn’t Blame Anyone Else For WWE Release

Erick Redbeard was Erick Rowan in WWE, and he recently weighed in on his release from the company. Redbeard was released from WWE in April of 2020 as part of WWE’s pandemic cuts, and he spoke about the situation on the Heated Shenanigans Podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On who he blames for his release: “If something doesn’t work, I blame myself, I don’t blame creative. I do whatever they ask me to, to the best of my ability. If they say talk, I’ll go out there and talk. if they say don’t say a word, I go out there and don’t say a word. I try to do things to make myself interesting with whatever parameters they give you.”

On his failed storyline with the spider cage: “I was upset because I was just coming off a run where I was able to open my mouth, speak, actually have some character. They kind of just swept it all underneath my feet … So, in my head that not working was a failure to me.”

On his post-WWE success: “In my head that was a failure. But then I started with the acting stuff and now I’m wrestling a lot more and I think people get too hard on themselves.”