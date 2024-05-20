wrestling / News
Erick Rowan Reportedly Spotted At WWE Performance Center
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this month that Erick Rowan had signed a deal with WWE, which would be his return to the company after four years away. PWinsider reports that Rowan was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today, his second time after being seen last week as well.
