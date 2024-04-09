ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Is Happy Cody Rhodes Won At WrestleMania 40

Stephen A. Smith is a fan of Cody Rhodes and was glad to see him finish the story at WrestleMania 40. The ESPN personality weighed in on Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win on The Stephen A. Smith Show, and you can see highlights below:

On Rhodes winning the title: “I’m a fan of Cody Rhodes. I’m glad he finally won this title, it’s escaped him for quite some time. I actually interviewed him during my day job on Thursday morning before this event. I got a lot of love for this guy. I like him a lot. He’s the son of The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. Remember that? NWA days and all of that. Cody Rhodes is big time, he finally got the love. He lost on Saturday when The Rock took care of him. When he fought on Sunday in the main event for the heavyweight crown, I like him. I like him a lot. I’m glad he finally got his just do. He was waiting for this, he wanted this bad. Ultimately got it done and to me, it ain’t just about your wrestling ability, you got to be an elite smack talker, okay?”

On his favorite wrestlers from his era: “I come from the days of Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Randy Macho Man Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, people like that. My favorite tag team of all time was the Road Warriors, but I loved the Four Horsemen, even tho they didn’t do as good as talking as Ric Flair did. I like that stuff. I like that stuff and of course, nobody loves Goldberg more than me. You’re Next, yes, he didn’t have to do so much talking. But, if Cody Rhodes can market the sport like that, I’m all for it y’all. I’m all for it.”