– In a video he shared on his X account, Ethan Page commented on his WWE NXT appearance last night. You can view that clip and some highlights below:

“Everybody saw what I did last night. *Laughs* Literally, everybody. We’re talking millions of views across all social platforms. That’s pretty heavy. I’d even say that it’s a bit of buying power for Ethan Page, especially because contrary to popular belief, Ethan Page is not signed with any company or any contract, and I’m gonna just assume that Trick Williams would love to get a little payback and revenge on Ethan Page, so NXT I’m gonna leave this one to you. The ball is in your court and All Ego is all ears. I’m gonna assume somebody in that company has my number. I’ll wait for the call.”