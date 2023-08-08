Ethan Page Praises Dan Lambert As One of the Best Pro Wrestling Performers

Ethan Page loved his time working with Dan Lambert, praising him as one of the best pro wrestling performers he’s worked with. Page spoke about Lambert at Terrificon, talking about his time working with Lambert as part of the Men of the Year.

“Dan Lambert is one of the greatest professional wrestling performers that I’ve ever worked with,” Page said (per Wrestling Inc). “And he has, I don’t know, no formal training or anything like that. He was kind of just thrown into the deep end. He is one of the best promos, one of the best characters, one of the best minds, and he’s a true historian with wrestling. He knows his stuff. He’s a big fan. He’s been going to shows since he was, I guess, eight years old or something like that, so that was a long-ass time ago.”

He continued, “But with Dan Lambert, he’s committed to everything. He’s such a fan of professional wrestling that it would kill him to not give his best performance, so I can’t say enough good things about Dan.”