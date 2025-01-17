Ethan Page Says Dante Chen Should Thank Him For WWE NXT Attack

Ethan Page assaulted Dante Chen on this week’s WWE NXT, and Page thinks Chen should be grateful to him for it. Page took off Chen’s boot after a quick match between them on Tuesday’s show and then slammed the steel steps in his boot before attacking Je’Von Evans, who tried to attack him. Page appeared on Busted Open Radio and explained why he thinks Chen should thank him. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc).

On why Chen should be grateful: “He got to do what The Rock did last week, share a screen with Ethan Page. I also just got him like a paid vacation. Who knows how long he’s out. That’s like the cool thing to do now, stay at home and get paid and not earn your wage. That’s pretty normal in wrestling now. I made Dante a star. There you go, collect your check, pal.”

On him bringing attention to Chen and Evans: “People are watching the show because of me, big star on the show. Anyone watching me is now going to see them. Is that not how this works? No one was excited to see me [at NXT this week]. All I received was disrespect, and specifically from Dante Chen, so yes, it made me very happy to show him that he needs to treat me with a little bit more respect.”