Ethan Page Declares That He Will Appear on Tonight’s WWE NXT

August 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Ethan Page 8-6-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Ahead of tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV, NXT Champion Ethan Page declared that he will make sure to appear later tonight. Ethan Page wrote via social media, “#WWENXT TONIGHT 8pm @USANetwork YOUR @WWENXT Champion will make sure to appear! The ERA of EGO momentum will continue to grow! #AllEgo”

Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 PM EST. You can view Ethan Page’s comments below:

