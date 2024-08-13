wrestling / News
Ethan Page Declares That He Will Appear on Tonight’s WWE NXT
August 13, 2024 | Posted by
– Ahead of tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV, NXT Champion Ethan Page declared that he will make sure to appear later tonight. Ethan Page wrote via social media, “#WWENXT TONIGHT 8pm @USANetwork YOUR @WWENXT Champion will make sure to appear! The ERA of EGO momentum will continue to grow! #AllEgo”
Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 PM EST. You can view Ethan Page’s comments below:
#WWENXT
TONIGHT 8pm@USANetwork
YOUR @WWENXT Champion will make sure to appear!
The ERA of EGO momentum will continue to grow! #AllEgo pic.twitter.com/8sUGl709G2
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) August 13, 2024
