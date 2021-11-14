wrestling / News

Ethan Page Demands Deletion of Claw From Baron Von Raschke Footage

November 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution Ethan Page

– Men of the Year Member Ethan Page is furious after his team lost their Minneapolis Street Fight to the Inner Circle at tonight’s AEW Full Gear event. However, he’s even more furious that AEW tweeted the footage of the mach where he eats an Iron Claw from wrestling legend Baron Von Raschke, who was ringside for the match. Page is demanding that AEW delete the tweet and footage.

As noted, Page got in the face of Jake Hager’s wife during the match. The Baron then got up and defended Mrs. Hager, delivering the Iron Claw to Page.

Ethan Page commented on the incident, “All these legends are just worried I’ll leave a bigger legacy on the industry than them! Jealous pieces of crap! DELETE THIS!!!” You can see his tweet below.

