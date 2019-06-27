Ethan Page On Whether Impact is Finding a New TV Home, The Mood Backstage, Impact Rebuilding Itself

– Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Interview Podcast, Impact Wrestling star “All Ego” Ethan Page discussed his current run in Impact, Impact finding a new TV home and more. Page was asked about Pursuit’s issues with airing Impact, which included airing the wrong episode earlier this month, all of which have led to reports that Impact is seeking a new television home this fall. Highlights from that part of the interview are below:

On the mood backstage in Impact these days: “Personally, I’m enjoying it. I would say the locker room is the best it’s been in a very long time, and the morale in the locker room is a lot better than it’s being portrayed on the internet. I think people are excited to show up to work because of the people they get to work with, so I’m happy that I’m there.”

On Impact’s issues with Pursuit as of late: “If there is issues with Pursuit, just throw the Twitch app on on your smart TV, or just go to Twitch.TV/ImpactWrestling and it airs the exact same time. And then the commercials aren’t even even there, I think most of the time you get Melissa Santos chatting with you in the chat. Check it out. I can’t really defend or trash a TV station. I don’t know what they’re doing, right or wrong. But all I know is it works every week right on Twitch, and if you want to see the show there is an option.”

On if there will be a new TV home for Impact: “I have heard that there is going to be a new TV station. I do not know what the station is, or if I do I’m not allowed to tell you. I would say it’s better than what’s going on right now. I can guarantee that.”

On Impact having rebuilding itself from scratch: “Yeah, but I feel like that happens to a lot of companies in any sort of business. There’s gonna be like ebbs and flows, ups and downs and it’s just how you handle it that really matters the most. Stuff like this literally happens to everybody, so I think as long as the roster stays as good as it is now, and continues to improve … all it’s going to take is getting the right set of eyes to watch the show. Because the product is there, it’s just getting the exposure I think it deserves.”

In the full interview, Page talks about how he’s been enjoying Impact, whether the company is finding a new television home, his issues with Gabe Sapolsky from his time in EVOLVE, working with Rich Swann and ACH, his love of comic books and nerd culture, his burgeoning YouTube channel, working with David Arquette and more.

