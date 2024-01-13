Ethan Page on Why His Match With MJF Was Very Special

In an interview with The Bragman Breakdown, AEW and ROH wrestler Ethan page discussed MJF, saying the former AEW World Champion has not changed much over the years. Below are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc):

Ethan Page on facing MJF on Collision: “Did we get people invested in it to care? Yes. Did we convince them that I stand a chance of winning the title? Yes. We got to the end of all of that, so that was very special and it being in my home town was special. To kind of have that moment with my family too, that was great.”

On how MJF has benefitted from a sense of entitelemnt: