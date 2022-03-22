Ethan Page On Tony Khan Buying Ring Of Honor, Trusting In Khan’s Vision For ROH

In a recent interview on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Ethan Page discussed Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor, how it’ll give opportunities to more wrestlers, and much more. Here’s what Page had to say (via Fightful):

Ethan Page on Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor and how it’ll give opportunities to more wrestlers: “It’s incredible because it offers more opportunities for the giant roster that AEW has. I want to say there are over 100 professional wrestlers under the AEW banner, as far as talent. Now we’re going to have more chances for guys, especially the younger guys, to get in-ring experience and mingle with even more wrestlers. So if you’re a fan, this is even crazier for you. Because there’s going to be more live events, there’s going to be more content for you to consume, there’s gonna be more dream matches and possibilities. It’s just very exciting.”

On trusting in Khan’s vision for ROH: “I can’t wait to see what Tony does with it. This is a guy who put me and Sky together. That’s not an idea or thing I even thought was possible and it turned out to be my absolute favorite thing in my career so far. So I have an unrivaled trust in Tony Khan for his vision and goals and I can’t wait to see what he does with Ring of Honor.”