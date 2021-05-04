Eva Marie Makes WWE Return On Raw (Clip)

Raw is All Red Everything once again, as Eva Marie has made her return to WWE. The WWE alumna made her return to WWE TV on tonight’s show in a vignette teasing the impending arrival of the “Eva-lution.”

You can see the clip below, in which Marie says she’s been thinking about where she’s been and where she’s going, and she wants to “give back.”

Marie reportedly came to terms with WWE on a return back in September and underwent medical testing in October, and also began attending ThunderDome tapings. She has been off of WWE TV since 2017, when she left to pursue outside venues and has been acting in films like last year’s Hard Kill with Bruce Willis.