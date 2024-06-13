Evan Husney Says It’s Cool To See VICE’s Spinoffs Of Dark Side Of The Ring

Dark Side of the Ring has inspired several non-wrestling related spinoffs, and Evan Husney says it’s been cool to see. Dark Side of the Ring has been a hit for the network and inspired a number of spinoffs like Dark Side Of Football, Dark Side Of The 90s, Dark Side Of The 2000s and more. Husney is the co-creator and co-executive producer of Dark Side of the Ring, and he was asked in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the other Dark Side shows.

“It’s been crazy,” Husney began. “Like when we started out, all we had ever thought for this series, it was just going to be this standalone documentary on the death of Bruiser Brody. That was all we had ever anticipated or hoped for at that time was just to make an hour-long documentary for television on Bruiser Brody, and then it slowly just became turning it into a series and developing it into like all these different stories. And then building it out, getting a season one green light, and then going to season two, which I think the show really took off.”

He continued, “And then just seeing it sort of become almost like the Dark Side channel on Vice is crazy. I had been working with Vice since 2013, so it’s been a long ride for me. It’s just cool. It’s really cool to see the show being embraced and to be taking on new forms. We’re totally in support of it and it’s just been cool. It’s been cool to see, for sure.”

Husney is an executive producer on Who Killed WCW?, which aired its second of four episodes on VICE TV last night.