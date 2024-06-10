Evan Husney Details Reaction From People in WWE To VICE Shows

In an interview with Fightful, Evan Husney spoke about the reaction he’s received from people in WWE to VICE shows like Dark Side of the Ring. The latest series from the network, Who Killed WCW, is currently airing.

He said: “Well, I don’t want to like name specific names, but over the years you meet people from WWE all the way down from camera people working in, you know, the social media departments, marketing departments, or you meet wrestlers themselves and they often admit like, ‘I have to take my WWE hat off when I watch your show, but everybody’s watching it.’ So it’s cool. I think that there are times when things have gotten heated in terms of some of the things we’ve covered on the show, of course. But I think for the most part, you know, we have a pretty good relationship. I don’t know if it would ever turn into an official relationship in terms of getting approval on talent and things like that for Dark Side, but for the most part, we know everyone’s watching and for the most part, people dig what we do.“