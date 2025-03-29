– Fightful, Dark Side of the Ring co-creator and executive producer Evan Husney discussed interviewing late wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki for the WCW Collision In Korea episode. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Husney on interviewing Antonio Inoki for the Collision in Korea episode: “That episode is very special to me, too because not only was it just a crazy story and it it allowed us to also experiment with a different tone for an episode. Like we kind of leaned into this Twilight Zone sort of aesthetic—strangers in a strange land, almost a science fiction type story. It was fun to do. But also it was just like personal bucket list item for me, something I never would have thought I ever would have happened in my time doing these shows, which was interviewing Antonio Inoki, which was a crazy experience.”

On conducting the interview remotely: “Because of the pandemic, we couldn’t get into Japan during that time. But we were able to set it up remotely and still I’m looking at his face, he’s looking at mine and it was intimidating. There was a translator, but it was like… Just wow. I never thought that I’d have that opportunity and that was just so cool.”

