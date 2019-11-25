wrestling / News
Everything Said To Be Fine Between Mauro Ranallo And WWE
As we previously reported, Mauro Ranallo deleted his Twitter account after a tweet from Corey Graves that criticized his work at NXT Takeover: WarGames. Ranallo also missed Survivor Series, with the WWE excuse being that he blew his voice out the night before.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Ranallo was still part of WWE and that things were fine between the two parties.
He said: “He did not quit. Obviously, everything is fine. Fine..that’s a weird way of putting it. But everything seems to be fine between Mauro Ranallo and WWE. I was told tonight that he absolutely is expected to be there Wednesday commentating on NXT and that from his side, he absolutely expects to be there. I think that they were not happy with Graves, although Graves did do the show tonight.”
He also said that the story of Ranallo blowing his voice out was “absolutely not true” as his voice was fine at the end of Takeover.
