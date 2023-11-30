Evil Uno Files For Multiple Trademarks Including Ring Name

Fightful reports that on November 29, Evil Uno filed to trademark multiple terms for entertainment and merchandise purposes. These include ‘Evil Uno’, ‘Player Uno’, ‘Mystery Wrestling’ and ‘Dark Order.’

Mark For: MYSTERY WRESTLING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: DARK ORDER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: PLAYER UNO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional

Mark For: EVIL UNO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional