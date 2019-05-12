EVOLVE 128 Results: Austin Theory vs. Nate Webb, Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs, More

May 11, 2019 | Posted by

EVOLVE 128 took place tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana. Results and photos are below.

* Anthony Greene defeated Steve Pena

Anthony Greene v Steven Pena in the battle of tiny pants. #EVOLVE128 pic.twitter.com/McNGfbw8kJ — Scott Bryant (@skot1107) May 12, 2019

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Harlem Bravado

* Leon Ruff defeated Brandon Taggart, Stephen Wolf, and Juntai

* Babatunde defeated Liam Gray

* Curt Stallion defeated Ace Perry

* Austin Theory defeated Nate Webb to retain the EVOLVE Title

Hey @SpyderNateWebb, I paid $30 for this seat to see you! Could've comped me if we were going to share, buddy! #EVOLVE128 pic.twitter.com/qPFWAzaQjV — Jeremy (@ProphetOfAsh) May 12, 2019

* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Natalia Markova

* Kassius Ohno defeated Josh Briggs

Josh Briggs vs Kassius Ohno on live in Indianapolis right now at #EVOLVE128 #aquitodoesviolencia pic.twitter.com/SuFFIUBx6u — Guanatos Hardcore Crew (@GuanatosCrew) May 12, 2019

* The Unwanted defeated Anthony Henry and JD Drake to retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles

* Adam Cole defeated AR Fox