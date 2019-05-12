wrestling / News
EVOLVE 128 Results: Austin Theory vs. Nate Webb, Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs, More
EVOLVE 128 took place tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana. Results and photos are below.
* Anthony Greene defeated Steve Pena
Anthony Greene v Steven Pena in the battle of tiny pants. #EVOLVE128 pic.twitter.com/McNGfbw8kJ
— Scott Bryant (@skot1107) May 12, 2019
* Adrian Jaoude defeated Harlem Bravado
* Leon Ruff defeated Brandon Taggart, Stephen Wolf, and Juntai
* Babatunde defeated Liam Gray
* Curt Stallion defeated Ace Perry
* Austin Theory defeated Nate Webb to retain the EVOLVE Title
The @SpyderNateWebb Experience, folks. #EVOLVE128 pic.twitter.com/HzUsQLYcHT
— Jeremy (@ProphetOfAsh) May 12, 2019
Hey @SpyderNateWebb, I paid $30 for this seat to see you! Could've comped me if we were going to share, buddy! #EVOLVE128 pic.twitter.com/qPFWAzaQjV
— Jeremy (@ProphetOfAsh) May 12, 2019
* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Natalia Markova
* Kassius Ohno defeated Josh Briggs
Hard to pick a side when both are absolutely incredible ❣️ @KassiusOhno @TheJoshBriggs #EVOLVE128 pic.twitter.com/1I5rQWBBD9
— Christina GucciChanel ✨ (@idontlovethat) May 12, 2019
Josh Briggs vs Kassius Ohno on live in Indianapolis right now at #EVOLVE128 #aquitodoesviolencia pic.twitter.com/SuFFIUBx6u
— Guanatos Hardcore Crew (@GuanatosCrew) May 12, 2019
* The Unwanted defeated Anthony Henry and JD Drake to retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles
* Adam Cole defeated AR Fox
What a main event!! #EVOLVE128 pic.twitter.com/1f9WieU2MX
— Ryan Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) May 12, 2019
