EVOLVE 128 Results: Austin Theory vs. Nate Webb, Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs, More

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
EVOLVE 128 took place tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana. Results and photos are below.

* Anthony Greene defeated Steve Pena

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Harlem Bravado

* Leon Ruff defeated Brandon Taggart, Stephen Wolf, and Juntai

* Babatunde defeated Liam Gray

* Curt Stallion defeated Ace Perry

* Austin Theory defeated Nate Webb to retain the EVOLVE Title

* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Natalia Markova

* Kassius Ohno defeated Josh Briggs

* The Unwanted defeated Anthony Henry and JD Drake to retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles

* Adam Cole defeated AR Fox

