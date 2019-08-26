EVOLVE 134 Results: Drew Gulak Battles Kushida, More

– EVOLVE held their latest event, EVOLVE 134 in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday featuring Drew Gulak vs. Kushida and more. The results were, per Wrestling With Demon’s Shannon Walsh:

Trevin Adams opens the show in the ring and he says they are sold out tonight. Lenny Leonard is the play by play announcer.

* Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis. Joe Gacy and Sean Maluta immediately run in and attack both teams. Alanis recovered and yelled on the mic to make it a 3-Way Tag Team Match because he’s tired of interference. The referee makes it official and Gacy and Maluta are added to the match. Alanis and Gray got the pin on Maluta after a double team finisher. Fast paced and high impact match that never slowed down.

* Anthony Gutierrez vs. Jimmy Karryt. Gutierrez won by Triangle Choke submission in just a couple of minutes. It was a quick MMA style match.

Arturo Ruas came out and he seemed like he was trying to intimidate Gutierrez. He got on the mic arrogantly laughing and said “Technique is everything”. Anthony Henry came out and told Ruas they should not wait until later and start their match next.

* Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas in a No Holds Barred Match. Henry gets the win but there were buffering issues at the finish so I couldn’t see how. Henry then got on the mic and said he should be added into the EVOLVE Title Match later on tonight.

* Karam vs. GPA vs. Craig Mitchell vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Brandon Taggart vs. Noah Gray. Taggart pinned Gray with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

* Matt Riddle and Curt Stallion vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox and Leon Ruff (with Ayla). Same as last night in Livonia, as Riddle kicked his flip flops off into the crowd and then asked if the fans would return them. A guy in the crowd caught them and returned them but not until he took a selfie with them first. Fox and Ruff get the pin on Stallion after a 450 Splash. They all fist bumped and danced after.

Intermission

* Anthony Greene (with Brandi Lauren) vs PACO. Greene got the pin after a super kick. After the match Lauren directed Greene to hold PACO in place so she could use a kendo stick on him. Before she could do it Shotzi Blackheart made the save to set up the next match.

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren in a Kendo Sticks Are Legal Match. Greene remained at ringside to be in the corner of Lauren. Blackheart got the pin after the top rope senton. Greene pulled the referee out when it first looked like Lauren was going to tap out from a crossface with the kendo stick. Blackheart then got angry and went after Greene with the kendo stick and she repeatedly hit him and Lauren with it before the finish.

* JD Drake vs. Josh Briggs vs. EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory in a Triple Threat. Anthony Henry came out to plead his case again to make it a 4-Way. Theory got on the mic and said he only signed up for a 3-Way Title Match and he was under the authority of NXT General Manager William Regal. He said Henry was not going to be in the match and he needed to get out of the ring or he was going to leave and head back to the WWE Performance Center. Henry reluctantly left after being forced to by EVOLVE officials. Theory pinned Drake after interference from Anthony Henry who did a heel turn.

The crowd was super excited because it looked like Drake was going to win the title after the cannonball in the corner and the moonsault. Henry ran in as Drake had Theory covered and threw a chair at his back to break up the pin. Drake turned around to see what was going on thinking it was an accident and Henry then kicked the chair in his face. Theory went right over to get the pin. Briggs was taken out on the outside a couple minutes earlier by Theory with a chair shot to his hip.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Kushida. Gulak got the pin WWE booking style with a roll up and using his feet on the ropes. It was an exciting final couple of minutes as Kushida got in a few near falls to where it looked like he was going to win.

Really good crowd into everything on the show.