Expo Lucha: Philadelphia Postponed to June 2021

– Expo Lucha has announced that this year’s Expo Lucha that was originally scheduled for August at the 2300 in Philadelphia has been postponed to June 12-13, 2021. You can view the full announcement from the official website below.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON POSTPONEMENT OF EXPO LUCHA: PHILADELPHIA

Over the past month, we have continued to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the ability to hold live events and conventions safely this August. The health and safety of Expo Lucha performers, vendors and attendees is of paramount importance to us. We have continued to discuss potential plans and alternatives on a daily basis over the last seven weeks. Additionally, due to several indicators from both the Federal and local governments, we do not believe that, come August, we would legally be able to hold an event of this magnitude at the 2300 Arena

Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Expo Lucha: Philadelphia until June 12-13, 2021. All tickets purchased for the original August 15-16, 2020 dates will be honored for the new dates. All Platinum (currently sold out) and Gold VIP packages will be honored for the new

dates. Ticket holders who secured one of the limited spots for Lucha Bowl will have the same spot secured for the 2021 Lucha Bowl event. VIP attendees who were set to attend the special Konnan Q&A on Friday night, August 14th will also be granted access to the special Q&A now set to take place on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Any other questions regarding the event postponement and ticket can be directed to [email protected]

While 2020 may not be the year we had all hoped for, Masked Republic and FanGirl Consulting & Brand Management have continued to work hard on plans to expand the number of annual Expo Lucha events beginning in 2021 and we look forward to bringing our one-of-a-kind event and experience to a city near you.

For all of the latest updates on the event, please continue to check ExpoLucha.com and follow us on social media.

From the entire Expo Lucha family to you and yours, we hope everyone remains, healthy, happy and safe.