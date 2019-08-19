Expo Lucha Results: Lucha Bros Win On Both Nights

There were four shows on two nights as part of this year’s Expo Lucha, which featured names like the Lucha Bros, Joey Ryan, Juventud Guerrera, Psicosis and others. Here are results, via Fightful:

Expo Lucha – Viva La Lucha Results (8/17)

– Andy Brown defeats Matt Vandagriff

– FEST Wrestling Championship: Saieve Al Sabah (c) defeats Douglas James

– Athena & Rayo Plateado defeat Psycho Queen & Shooter Estrella

– LWU Pure Wrestling Championship: Antonio San Francisco (c) defeats Mad 1

– Vipress defeats Shotzi Blackheart

– Adrian Quest, Aeroboy & Fuego Del Sol defeat Daniel Moon, Hunter Freeman & Mike Camden

– PCW ULTRA Tag Team & DEFY Tag Team 8XGP Championships: Warbeast (Jacob Fatu & Josef) (c) defeat The American Guns (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago)

Expo Lucha – Lucha Society X Results (8/17)

– Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) defeat The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma)

– Joey Ryan & Ruby Raze defeat Peter Avalon & Shotzi Blackheart

– Aero Star & Drago defeat Aeroboy & Septimo Dragon

– Deimos & Psicosis defeat Daga & Ryan Kidd

– OVW Anarchy Championship: Sinn Bodhi (c) defeats Mr. Aguila

– Juventud Guerrera defeats Flamita and Rey Horus and TJ Perkins

– Elimination Match: Adrian Quest defeats Black Taurus and Disco Inferno and Dragon Yuki and El Mariachi Loco and El Snowflake and Human Tornado and La Mascara and Laredo Kid and Lil Cholo and Mr. Iguana and Oraculo and Ron McDonald and Serpentico and Tiago and Tyler Bateman and Ultimo Panda

– The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix) defeat Jack Evans & Teddy Hart

Expo Lucha – Mexico Vs. The World Results (8/18)

– Aero Star & Drago defeat Rey Horus & Septimo Dragon

– Black Danger, Black Destiny & Genio del Aire defeat True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) & Vinny Massaro

– Shotzi Blackheart, Taya Valkyrie & Viva Van defeat Joey Ryan, Simone Sherie & Zeda Zhang

– Deimos & Dom Kubrick defeat La Mascara & Tiago

– Flamita, Laredo Kid & Puma King defeat Adrian Quest, Douglas James & Jake Atlas

– The Hart Foundation (Brian Pillman Jr., Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Teddy Hart) defeat Black Taurus, Juventud Guerrera & Psicosis

– The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix) & Mr. Aguila (w/ Amy Dumas) defeat Brian Cage, Jack Evans & TJ Perkins

Expo Lucha – Legend Of Lucha Libre Results (8/18)

– VWE Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Homies (El Mariachi Loco & Lil Cholo) (c) defeat Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre)

– Bobby Lee Jr. & Gallo Tapado Jr. defeat El Jalisco & Pakal

– Bestia 666, Damian 666 & Kaoz defeat Acero Dorado, Piloto Suicida & Shamu Jr.

– Solar & Solar Jr. defeat Angel Blanco Jr. & Tonga Kid

– Dr. Wagner Jr., Octagon & Tinieblas (w/Alushe) defeat Fuerza Guerrera, Misterioso Jr. & Pirata Morgan

