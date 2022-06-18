Expo Lucha’s Under the Influence of Lucha Libre Now Available On FITE TV

The Under the Influence of Lucha Libre supercard from Expo Lucha: Philadelphia is now available to order on FITE TV. Masked Republic announced on Friday that the show is available for purchase on-demand for $14.99 pr available to watch with FITE+.

The full announcement reads:

This past Saturday night, as part of Masked Republic’s huge Expo Lucha: Philadelphia convention, the company presented their “Under the Influence of Lucha Libre” supercard on FITE.

Now, fans can witness the awesome action (with multiple matches getting money thrown into the ring – a sign of tipping the performers for a great match in lucha libre culture) either as an on-demand PPV for only $14.99 or can watch for no additional cost as part of their $5 a month FITE+ subscription! Check out a highlight reel by Jocay on YouTube.

On June 11th Expo Lucha made its way to the ECW Arena (2300 Arena) where in 1995 the entire pro wrestling industry was been changed with the arrival of Psychosis and Rey Mysterio. Now Expo Lucha returns to the legendary venue to pay tribute to the lasting influence of that era with legends, today’s hottest superstars and your look at who is next to carry the torch of lucha libre!

Main Event:

Super Crazy & Juventud Guerrera vs. Ultimo Dragon & Dragon Lee

Psychosis & Drago Kid (Astrolux) vs. Damian 666 & Demus

Mixed Tag Match:

Reina Dorada & Mr. Iguana vs. Miranda Alize & Papadon

Lince Dorado & Frightmare vs Black Taurus & Sam Adonis

Pro Wrestling Revolution Jr. Heavyweight Title – 3 Way War

Super Astro Jr. (C) vs Aeroboy vs ASF

Ultimo Ant & The Air Show (RAZERWYNG & MACH.10) vs Azrieal & Smiley & Decimus

English commentary by Joe Dombrowski (AAA) and Jesus “Ricardo” Rodriguez (formerly of WWE).