Fallon Henley Retains Women’s North American Title On WWE NXT

Fallon Henley is still the NXT Women’s North American Champion, retaining the title against Kelani Jordon on this week’s WWE NXT. Henley defeated Jordan in the main event of this week’s show, pinning the former champion after Jacy Jayne nailed Jordan behind the referee’s back.

After the match, OTM took over the microphone and vowed to make their case for an NXT Tag Team Championship match, which led to a multi-team brawl that also included Hank and Tank and Gallus before officials tried to break it up: