More Fallout From CWF Mid-Atlantic Firing Booker & Announcer Brad Stutts

It was reported earlier this week that CWF Mid-Atlantic had fired booker and announcer Brad Stutts, citing “inappropriate behavior.” PWinsider.com reports that the fallout has also hit Modern Vintage Wrestling. MVW canceled their scheduled January 20 event in the wake of Stutts CWF firing as a number of talents that worked for both promotions announced they were pulling off. MVW’s Charlie Armstrong claimed that the decision to cancel the show was made the same night Stutts was fired by CWF as he realized the wrestlers were going to be put in between the two promotions. There are others who have deputed that story, and the site says that Armstrong has been the subject of a lot of conversation over the last several days, including rumors of alleged illegal activity. He released the following statement…

“In the past several days, there have been many rumors about me circulating among the wrestling community. Although none of these rumors have been made public on social media, they have the same impact on my reputation as if they were. Most have been hurtful and without any proof. The persons who started these rumors did not have the courtesy of speaking to me directly as a man, but rather spread unfounded gossip like a 13-year-old girl. Despite this, I did try to reach out in a mature manner, but unsurprisingly this fell on deaf ears. This situation is out of control and has affected my personal and professional life. These people are trying to ruin my reputation and the relationships I have formed in my business. They are giving people ultimatums to not associate with me or they will be blackballed in wrestling. This is slander and my sole purpose here today to clear the air.

I am not a dishonest person and have always been upfront with who I am. Yes. I do have criminal past. During my 20’s I, like many other people, I did not make the best decisions and landed myself in prison. Why am I telling you this? Well, the persons slandering my name are spreading incorrect information. I am guilty of the serious crimes of burglary and writing bad checks, during a period of my life when I was struggling with drug addiction. I am not guilty of the heinous crimes these people are saying. It is completely fiction and despicable that someone would accuse someone of this with no proof. I’m not making excuses for my actions, but since 2010 I have not been involved with any illegal activity. After I served my time, I have transformed my life. I gained employment and worked to save to start my own business. I work every day towards building my business as well as maintaining employment working as a sales consultant with a satellite company. I maintain insurance on my business and I am fully licensed. I live my life on the straight and narrow every day, so I better myself from the person I used to be.

Now that I have stated the truthfulness to this gossip, most of the claims against me are completely false. I am not the type of person who spreads gossip. I am not here to say what is true or not, just to say I was not involved. There is no way to defend myself with lending some information, however, I am not saying anything these people are spreading is 100% accurate in any way. I work in a business where sometime people have their own agendas for saying and doing things to maintain their status and get ahead. I am sure that for all persons involved in the start of this gossip this is true for all of them.

I have come to learn from several credible sources, the reason for my supposed involvement. This company and myself have both employed Brad Stutts as a booker and announcer. I also have maintained a close friendship with Brad over the past few years. This company has accused Brad of things I am not going to be specific on, but have basically they accused me of the same behavior because of our relationship. I am here to say I had no knowledge of any of this before the rumor had gotten to me. The person who started this rumor did not have any proof that I had any involvement, so the went looking for something to expose about me. They dug into my past and spread my mugshot to people and said I was involved in these heinous crimes I spoke of before. This was none of their business and had nothing to do with the situation. My criminal history is public and not something I hide. It is, however, something I don’t go around telling everyone. In my opinion, the past is in the past. I just try to be a better person and learn from my mistakes.

As far as the accusations made against my friend, Brad Stutts. I am not going to say they are true because I do not know. There are three sides to any story as the saying goes. I do wish him well and hope he finds some peace in all of this. He has resigned from my company and has moved on. I made the decision to cancel my show on January 20th as a professionally courtesy. It wasn’t because I was forced to, but because I felt it the right thing to do to ease some of this drama that has ensued between myself and this company. I don’t think it is fair to involve any of the talent’s livelihood or force them to pick sides. I met with one of the owners of this company yesterday and had a great meeting. We both agreed to go our separate ways and wish each other the very best and he thanked me for my professionalism during our relationship.

In conclusion, I just hope this matter will be put to rest and everyone to move on. I believe everyone makes mistakes in life and deserve a second chance. I believe this because I know what it is like to make mistakes in life and to make them right. I took my second chance in life and made something of it. I did this with hard work and sacrifice. I did not take the easy road and did things the right way. I just want to thank everyone for their continued support and wish everyone the best in life.”

Armstrong told PWinsider.com that any issues that led to Stutts leaving CWF Mid-Atlantic were completely separate from his relationship to Stutts, and that whatever alleged behavior CWF felt required them to cut ties with Stutts was not behavior Armstrong was involved with and says he had any knowledge of. Armstrong added that he feels a lot of the issues stem from jealousy of Stutts and others getting opportunities outside of CWF Mid-Atlantic through his dealings. He said that he’s attempted to make contact with CWF’s Jeff Rudd to clear whatever issues may stand between them but has not heard back.

The site also says that Stutts has told several people that he is done with professional wrestling and is moving on with life, focusing on his family and moving forward.