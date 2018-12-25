WWE News: The Fashion Police Get a New Case, Hidden Gems Clip Features Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes

– The team of Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) are back in action as The Fashion Police in a new video. In this new edition of Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit, they search for a Kevin Owens pie face perpetrator. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a new Hidden Gems clip featuring Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes at The Meadowlands for an AWA and NWA joint event. The card took place on December 29, 1985. You can check out the WWE Network clip below.