WWE News: Fighting With My Family Behind-The-Scenes Video, Mia Yim Doing Commentary For Worlds Collide Tonight

– A new behind-the-scenes featurette has been released from Fighting with My Family ahead of the film’s home video release. You can see the video below, which features Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden and Stephen Merchant talking about training in the ring.

The film hits home video on May 14th, with a digital HD release on April 30th.

– Mia Yim is set to do commentary for tonight’s Worlds Collide: Women Collide special, which will air on the WWE Network. Yim is doing commentary alongside Aiden English and Vic Joseph. Video of Yim promoting the special is below: