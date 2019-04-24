wrestling / News
WWE News: Fighting With My Family Behind-The-Scenes Video, Mia Yim Doing Commentary For Worlds Collide Tonight
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
– A new behind-the-scenes featurette has been released from Fighting with My Family ahead of the film’s home video release. You can see the video below, which features Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden and Stephen Merchant talking about training in the ring.
The film hits home video on May 14th, with a digital HD release on April 30th.
– Mia Yim is set to do commentary for tonight’s Worlds Collide: Women Collide special, which will air on the WWE Network. Yim is doing commentary alongside Aiden English and Vic Joseph. Video of Yim promoting the special is below:
Tonight, @MiaYim is a special commentator on the #WorldsCollide episode on @wwenetwork! pic.twitter.com/YzGdAaENEy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn Says 1998 Dumpster Incident Made the New Age Outlaws into Stars: ‘It Was Never About Our Wrestling’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Asked to Leave Rick Rude’s Funeral, Explains Their Falling Out
- The Undertaker & Kurt Angle Are Off Starrcast II, Conrad Thompson Explains What Happened Between Him and WWE
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Missy Hyatt Photo That Led to Her Lawsuit Against WCW