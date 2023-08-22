wrestling / News
FIGHTT Pro Multi Man Mayhem Results 8.15.23: Savannah Evans & More Compete
August 22, 2023 | Posted by
FIGHTT Pro’s latest show Multi Man Mayhem took place on August 15th, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Cagematch.net):
* Scout Scramble Match: Saul Esparza def. Bobby Buffet, Isaiah Frazier, Samael Fawzi, Tim Dynamite, and Zakar Shah
* The Goons def. Shinobi Shadow Squad and The Lost Boys
* Ryan Mooney def. Devantes and Miles Penn and Vinny Pacifico
* Savannah Evans def. Harleen Lopez
* Round Robin Revolution Match: Breaux Keller def. LSG and Victor Benjamin
