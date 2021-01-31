Various News: Final Tally For GCW Fight Forever Crowdfunding Effort, MLW Hypes Baklei Brawl

GCW’s final fundraising tally for their 24-hour Fight Forever livestream went just over $53,000. That the event raised a total of $53,520 as of this writing, with PWInsider reporting that the money will be split between all the talents that participated in the show.

The fundraiser is still technically ongoing, and you can still donate if you like here.

– MLW sent out a press release hyping the Baklei Brawl between Alex Hammerstone and Mads Krùgger for this week’s MLW: Fusion: