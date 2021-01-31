wrestling / News
Various News: Final Tally For GCW Fight Forever Crowdfunding Effort, MLW Hypes Baklei Brawl
GCW’s final fundraising tally for their 24-hour Fight Forever livestream went just over $53,000. That the event raised a total of $53,520 as of this writing, with PWInsider reporting that the money will be split between all the talents that participated in the show.
The fundraiser is still technically ongoing, and you can still donate if you like here.
– MLW sent out a press release hyping the Baklei Brawl between Alex Hammerstone and Mads Krùgger for this week’s MLW: Fusion:
Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the first-ever Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger for this Wednesday, February 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.
The “Black Hand of CONTRA” Mads Krügger challenged the #1 ranked wrestler and threat to CONTRA’s Jacob Fatu to a Baklei Brawl… and Hammerstone has accepted!
The bout, which will headline this week’s FUSION, marks the first-ever Baklei Brawl in MLW history. Baklei is a term Afrikaans use for fighting. Bakleis are a staple of the South African underworld. Often involving gambling, these bareknuckle, anything go illegal prize fights have a reputation for being violent — and big business in the slums of Africa.
On FUSION Krùgger revealed his own history of violence, including boasting about fighting in these types of pit fights in South Africa for years.
Entering the unknown, Hammerstone recognizes he is on his own as he fights Krùgger on his terms and on his turf.
What will happen when the masked mercenary of CONTRA welcomes Hammerstone into the dark shadowy world of Bakleis
Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.
Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:
•Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger
•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!
Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.
