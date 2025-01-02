Final WWE RAW on USA Network Rises In Viewers and Rating

WWE aired its final Monday Night RAW on the USA Network this past Monday and it received higher viewership and a better rating. Programming Insider reports that the episode had 1.596 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 1.453 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the show drew a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.42 rating.

The main competition was Monday Night Football, as the game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers drew 10.154 million viewers and a 3.15 demo rating on ESPN, as well as 6.834 million viewers and a 0.83 demo rating on ABC.