Final WWE RAW on USA Network Rises In Viewers and Rating
January 2, 2025 | Posted by
WWE aired its final Monday Night RAW on the USA Network this past Monday and it received higher viewership and a better rating. Programming Insider reports that the episode had 1.596 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 1.453 million viewers.
Meanwhile, the show drew a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.42 rating.
The main competition was Monday Night Football, as the game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers drew 10.154 million viewers and a 3.15 demo rating on ESPN, as well as 6.834 million viewers and a 0.83 demo rating on ABC.
