Final WWE Show In Thunderdome Will Be Taped

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the final WWE show that will happen inside the Thunderdome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida will be taped. This will be the July 12th episode of RAW and it will be taped the week before it airs. The final episode of Smackdown in the Thunderdome on July 9 will be live.

July 16 will be the first WWE show since Wrestlemania to have fans (and second since the COVID-19 pandemic started). It will be an episode of Smackdown, which happens at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.