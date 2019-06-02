Finn Balor Confirms Relationship With Fox Sports Host (Video, Pics)

– Finn Balor has confirmed reports that he’s dating Fox Sports host Veronica Rodriguez. As you can see below, Balor was 2019 Union of European Football Associations Champions League Final in Madrid, Spain on Saturday night, and was interviewed by Rodriguez. During the segment, Balor said, “Well, I think the big question is, on everyone’s lip is, Finn Balor and Verorockstar [Rodriguez] are actually dating for a long time. Is that true?”

Rodriguez then replied, “Is that true? Yeah, it’s for a long time, actually.” Balor said, “So, does it really matter who is winning the championship? You got to think that I’ve already won in life.”

Rodriguez nearly signed with WWE in 2016 as a backstage interviewer, but instead stayed with Fox Sports where she re-signed in 2017. A couple of pics of Rodriguez and Balor are below: